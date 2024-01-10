Former Love Island star Olivia Bowen won't be making any New Year's Resolutions

It’s that time of year when we think about the things we’d like to achieve, give up or change. But one person who won’t be making any New Year’s Resolutions is former Love Island star Olivia Bowen. “If I’m going to do it, then I’ll do it – New Year isn’t going to help,” she says. “I’m so bad. I used to make them and then I just completely bowed out.” To be fair to Olivia, she’s got more than enough on her plate without adding hard-to-keep resolutions into the mix.

Just before Christmas, she and her husband of five years, Alex, moved into rented accommodation with their one-year old son Abel, and she admits it’s all been “a bit mad”. She says, “We are renting at the moment because our other house is being built. It was a little bit crazy. We decided to move ourselves, which probably didn’t help the situation. It took approximately two weeks to move, but it was worth it.” Olivia says they sold their Essex £1.5 million mega mansion as it was too isolated. “The main reason for this move was Abel,” she says. “Our old house had no pathways, parks or restaurants nearb





