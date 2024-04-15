Former Love Island Contestant's Daughter Locked in Car

Former Love Island contestant Malin Andersson had to call in the fire brigade after her daughter Xaya accidentally locked herself in the car. The reality TV star shared the alarming experience on social media , explaining how her little one managed to get hold of the keys and lock herself inside the vehicle along with Malin's phone. Malin, 31, recounted the ordeal that unfolded when she was about to take Xaya out of the car at the park.

She posted pictures of the firefighters working to unlock the car as she watched anxiously from the side. Alongside the images, Malin wrote: "Man. Heads up to all my fellow mummas out there, yesterday I took Xaya to the park and stepped out to let her out, she swiped the keys and locked herself in." "My phone and everything else was in there and I was like F**K. The fire brigade came and opened the door safely within minutes but this never crossed my mind and I could have been in a worse situation where my friend wasn't with me and I hadn't had access to a phone." She continued, highlighting the importance of being aware of such dangers: "The design of the car has a crazy anti-burgling system so there was no way in. The firemen were absolutely amazing and Xaya luckily was calm until the end when she saw them surrounding her. If this is something you haven't thought off please be aware as I wasn't. And it's easily done."

Love Island Malin Andersson Daughter Car Fire Brigade Locked Social Media Danger

