Former Liverpool stars agree Reds have little chance of winning Premier League title

Former Liverpool stars Michael Owen and Jason McAteer agree that the Reds have little chance of winning the Premier League title after defeat to Crystal Palace .

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Owen said: "A massive hammer blow for Liverpool. You would say with the quality of the opponent it’s going to be very difficult for them. "I don’t think has had a negative impact, no. In sport, you hit the wall. I am not saying they have hit the wall and it has come to a standstill but I am saying they have hit the wall and they are really wounded, they are kinda going to hobble over the line now.

Liverpool will be looking to rebuild in the Premier League on Sunday when they travel to Fulham. Before that fixture, they will face Atalanta in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.

Liverpool Premier League Title Defeat Crystal Palace

