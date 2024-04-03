Former Leeds United Manager Neil Warnock Announces Retirement

Former Leeds United manager Neil Warnock has officially retired from football management. Despite being considered for the Plymouth Argyle job, Warnock has decided to step away from the sport. He would have been willing to help the struggling club, but they have chosen to rely on their director of football.

Warnock's last managerial stint was at Aberdeen, which lasted just over a month. Throughout his 43-year career, he had successful spells at various clubs.

