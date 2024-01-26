Former Ipswich Town defender Darren Oxbrow reflects on his career

When Ipswich Town host Maidstone United in the FA Cup on Saturday, few people will be watching with more interest than Darren Oxbrow. The former Town defender went on to make a record number of league appearances for the Stones before forging a new career as a police officer.

Playing for his hometown club had been a lifelong dream for the Ipswich-born centre-half, who stood on a milk crate at Portman Road to watch his first match, and cheered on the likes of George Burley, Mick Mills, Terry Butcher, Russell Osman and Paul Mariner through the Blues' late-70s and early-80s heyday





