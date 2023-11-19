Former IBM Employee Sues Company Over Age Discrimination

A former IBM enterprise salesperson has sued the mainframe titan claiming its recent healthcare benefit changes represents age discrimination. On Thursday, George Adomavicius, who worked for IBM for 42 years before retiring in October 2020, filed a pro se lawsuit – meaning he's representing himself in court – against the IT goliath. Adomavicius toldlast September.
The corporation sold off pension obligations to Prudential and MetLife, adjusted its 401(k) plan, and shifted medical coverage for Medicare-eligible IBM retirees to a new IBM-sponsored Medicare Advantage program run by UnitedHealthcare, as of January 1 this year., IBM's health benefits transition angered some retirees because the American giant withheld Health Reimbursement Arrangement/Account (HRA) subsidies – credited to retirees during their time at the company – from anyone who refused to select one of the two new Medicare Advantage plans and preferred to retain their prior policy.to convince Big Blue to let retirees choose their healthcare plans without forcing the issue by denying HRA fund
