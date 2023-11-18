HEAD TOPICS

Former Hospital Caterer fulfills dream of becoming a nurse

A former hospital caterer has shared his story of fulfilling his dream of becoming a nurse. Chris O'Meara from Dumbarton started working at the Golden Jubilee University Hospital in Clydebank as a Catering Team Leader before being encouraged to apply to become a Healthcare Support Worker. The 38-year-old's chirpy, outgoing nature and rapport with patients was noticed by a ward manager who thought he would be the perfect fit for the nursing team - despite his fears about his dyslexia getting in the way.

