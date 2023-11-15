Former Home Secretary Calls for Emergency Laws to 'Stop the Boats'

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman has called for emergency laws to be introduced to 'stop the boats' following the Supreme Court's ruling on the Rwanda migrant plan. Braverman argues that the bill should block off the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and other legal challenges. If no laws are introduced, the government will have to justify accepting more illegal arrivals to the British people.

