Former Home Secretary Accuses Rishi Sunak of Betrayal in Scathing Letter

Former home secretary Suella Braverman has accused Rishi Sunak of ‘betrayal’ and ‘lacking in the qualities of leadership this country needs’ in a scathing letter. Following her sacking on Monday, Mrs Braverman claimed the prime minister has ‘manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver’ on key policies, and said his ‘distinctive style of government means you are incapable of doing so’.

With the Supreme Court due to give its ruling tomorrow on the government’s flagship scheme to fly migrants to Rwanda, she said Mr Sunak had not lived up to his promise to do ‘whatever it takes’ to stop small boat crossings by failing to override human rights concerns about the plan. In an excoriating letter to the Prime Minister, Mrs Braverman pointed out Mr Sunak became party leader in the aftermath of Liz Truss’s disastrous and short-lived tenure ‘despite having been rejected by a majority of members’ and having had ‘no personal mandate to be prime minister

