Former home secretary accuses Prime Minister of betrayal

Suella Braverman has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, accusing him of abandoning secret promises and saying 'your plan is not working'. The former home secretary was sacked by the prime minister on Monday following a controversial article where she accused the Met Police of bias towards left-wing protesters, and not long after she suggested the use of tents by homeless people is 'a lifestyle choice'.

After being sacked from her role Ms Braverman said that she would say 'more in due course'. And in a scathing letter released on Tuesday afternoon, the former home secretary attacked Mr Sunak's record in government, accusing him of a 'betrayal'. This is her letter to the PM in full: Dear prime minister, Thank you for your phone call yesterday morning in which you asked me to leave government. While disappointing, this is for the best. It has been my privilege to serve as home secretary and deliver on what the British people have sent us to Westminster to d

