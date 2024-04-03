Former Head of Armed Forces Criticizes Britain's Military

Britain has a 'boutique' military with 'no depth', a former head of the Armed Forces has said, as he backed the Daily Mail's campaign to boost defence spending. Lord Houghton of Richmond, who was chief of the defence staff between 2013 and 2016, criticised politicians for allowing the military to be 'hollowed out' over two decades.

There has been too much spent on big ticket items such as aircraft carriers and the nuclear deterrent at the neglect of investing in 'war fighting resilience', the former Army general added

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ministry of Defence has no 'credible plan' to fund UK's Armed Forces, MPs warnThe Ministry of Defence (MoD) is lacking a 'credible plan' to fund the Armed Forces, MPs have warned.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

NHS renews call for Armed Forces veterans to join health serviceThe drive will encourage serving and retired Armed Forces personnel to consider a career in one of the 14 allied health professions

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

NHS launches campaign to recruit armed forces veteransNHS England has launched the campaign to recruit former serving members of the armed forces as part of its Long Term Workforce Plan.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Silverstone job event helping veterans find new careersThe large event at Silverstone aims to help ex-armed forces members into civilian jobs.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »

Might Russia run out of big guns?Its armed forces may be out-shelling the Ukrainians—but they are wearing out their artillery

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Mold at Brighton emergency shelter in former motel forces families to relocateA mold infestation at the former Charles River Motel in Boston's Brighton neighborhood required two dozen families to relocate to a temporary shelter,…

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »