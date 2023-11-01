Former Hampshire police officer charged with sexual offences

A former police inspector has been charged with misconduct and sexual offences dating back two decades.

Gerard Hutchings, 64, of Ashurst was charged with 29 offences, including indecent assault and misconduct in a public office. The charges relate to 18 complainants, who were aged between 17 and 31 at the time of the alleged offending, between 1999 and 2007.Hampshire Constabulary said the alleged offences took place in various police stations throughout the force area.Follow BBC South on

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: bbcemt »

Hampshire police appeal for help to identify body washed up on beach in SouthseaThe man, believed to have been aged between 20 and 30, was found dead near Eastern Parade in Southsea, Portsmouth, at 6.39am on Tuesday. Read more ⮕

Hampshire and Isle of Wight braced for impact of Storm CiaránAn amber severe weather warning for wind along the south coast is in place for Thursday. Read more ⮕

Schitt's Creek Star Emily Hampshire Faces Backlash for Halloween CostumeEmily Hampshire, known for her role in Schitt's Creek, received criticism after dressing up as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, referencing their ongoing legal battle, for Halloween. Hampshire's Instagram posts featuring the costumes were later deleted, but screenshots were shared on social media. Read more ⮕

Schitt's Creek Star Emily Hampshire Faces Backlash for Halloween CostumeEmily Hampshire, known for her role in Schitt's Creek, received criticism after dressing up as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, referencing their ongoing legal battle, for Halloween. Hampshire's Instagram posts featuring the costumes were later deleted, but screenshots were shared on social media by offended viewers. Read more ⮕

Schitt's Creek Star Emily Hampshire Faces Backlash for Controversial Halloween CostumeEmily Hampshire, known for her role in Schitt's Creek, received criticism after dressing up as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, referencing their ongoing legal battle, for Halloween. Hampshire's Instagram photos, featuring props related to the defamation lawsuit, were later deleted but were shared by offended viewers on social media. Read more ⮕

Hampshire: Thousands of homes left in darkness by power cutThe power outage is affecting homes around Wellow, Romsey and North Baddesley in Hampshire. Read more ⮕