Former GP jailed for sexually assaulting vulnerable patients

A former GP from Emsworth in Hampshire has been jailed for three-and-a-half years for sexually assaulting three “vulnerable” patients during consultations at his surgery. Mohan Babu was found guilty of four offences against three women, including a cancer patient who was terminally ill at the time and has since died. The 47-year-old, who is diagnosed as having autism, was cleared of a further three charges of sexual assault against two other women, following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court .

He said: “I regard you as an intelligent man who could think logically and was capable of making choices regardless of your autism. “I do not consider your autism caused or contributed to your offending. You chose victims that were vulnerable and less likely to complain.” He also made Babu subject to a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and placed him on the sex offenders register for life. The court heard that Babu exposed himself to the first complainant and “told her she had to touch it because he was helping her”. Babu asked another of the complainants to take their bra off under the pretext of examining for moles, the court heard. He told the complainant that they were “cute” and kissed her and also told her “I’m not having a bad day” as he touched their breast, the court heard. Judge Newton-Price said that the examinations were unnecessary for their treatment and he acted out of his own “sexual gratification

