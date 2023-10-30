United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

A former GCHQ worker has been jailed for 13 years after a politically-motivated attack on a US spy. The attacker stormed a car park armed with two knives and stabbed the woman, causing serious injuries. The attack was driven by anger and resentment towards GCHQ and women. The attacker had worked at GCHQ at the same time as the victim, who was employed by the US National Security Agency. The attack ended when a bystander intervened and caused the attacker to drop the knife.

Former UK Intelligence Worker Jailed for Life for Stabbing US Government EmployeeA former UK intelligence worker has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing a US government employee. The attacker, Joshua Bowles, targeted the woman in a leisure centre car park near GCHQ's base. Bowles cited ethical concerns and the power of the American NSA as his motives for the attack. Read more ⮕

Fashion worker sues Stella McCartney's label after breaking foot at showroomChloe Mickelborough, a fashion worker, is suing Stella McCartney's label for up to £100,000 after breaking her foot falling through the floor at the designer's Italian showroom. She claims that the accident has left her unable to wear high-heels and restricted to wearing 'supportive' trainers. The company is contesting the claim, stating that Miss Mickelborough is responsible for her own misfortune. Read more ⮕

