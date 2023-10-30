A former GCHQ worker who tried to kill a US spy in a “politically motivated” knife attack at a leisure centre has been jailed for life.
The Old Bailey heard Bowles had developed “anger and resentment” at his former employer, the UK’s intelligence, security and cyber agency, and women in general after being “ghosted” by another American former co-worker.The 29-year-old defendant had planned the attack and searched the internet for topics including American Unabomber terrorist Theodore Kaczynski, attacks on women, and white supremacy.
She told him: “I find that by the time you launched your attack your feelings of anger and resentment against GCHQ and women had evolved sufficiently to lead you to mount a lethal assault through which you wanted, however unrealistically, to disrupt the work of the UK intelligence community with an important ally, the United States of America, and you hoped to achieve this by killing one of the American citizens you knew was engaged in that work. headtopics.com
Mr Penny said: “The CCTV footage shows the defendant holding a knife and lunging towards 99230, who was trying to back away. She describes that ‘It felt like he hated me… his focus was me’.”Steve Bunn, another visitor to the leisure centre, saw blood flowing from the woman’s mouth and down her chin and throat.
While waiting for police, the defendant told Mr Bunn he would understand if he knew what they did at GCHQ. He added: “It’s a good job I didn’t have a gun, isn’t it? … I make a pretty shit terrorist, don’t I?”In a victim impact statement, she said that using the defendant’s name made her “feel sick” and brought back “awful memories”.“This attack has had a profound effect on me and it’s utterly and completely changed my life. headtopics.com