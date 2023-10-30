Former GCHQ Worker Jailed for Life for Politically Motivated Knife Attack on US Spy

A former GCHQ worker who tried to kill a US spy in a “politically motivated” knife attack at a leisure centre has been jailed for life.

The Old Bailey heard Bowles had developed “anger and resentment” at his former employer, the UK’s intelligence, security and cyber agency, and women in general after being “ghosted” by another American former co-worker.The 29-year-old defendant had planned the attack and searched the internet for topics including American Unabomber terrorist Theodore Kaczynski, attacks on women, and white supremacy.

She told him: “I find that by the time you launched your attack your feelings of anger and resentment against GCHQ and women had evolved sufficiently to lead you to mount a lethal assault through which you wanted, however unrealistically, to disrupt the work of the UK intelligence community with an important ally, the United States of America, and you hoped to achieve this by killing one of the American citizens you knew was engaged in that work. headtopics.com

Mr Penny said: “The CCTV footage shows the defendant holding a knife and lunging towards 99230, who was trying to back away. She describes that ‘It felt like he hated me… his focus was me’.”Steve Bunn, another visitor to the leisure centre, saw blood flowing from the woman’s mouth and down her chin and throat.

While waiting for police, the defendant told Mr Bunn he would understand if he knew what they did at GCHQ. He added: “It’s a good job I didn’t have a gun, isn’t it? … I make a pretty shit terrorist, don’t I?”In a victim impact statement, she said that using the defendant’s name made her “feel sick” and brought back “awful memories”.“This attack has had a profound effect on me and it’s utterly and completely changed my life. headtopics.com

Joshua Bowles: Former GCHQ worker jailed for life after trying to murder US spyA former worker at the UK's intelligence agency GCHQ , who tried to murder a US spy, has been jailed for life. Read more ⮕

Former GCHQ Worker Jailed for Politically-Motivated Attack on US SpyA former GCHQ worker has been sentenced to 13 years in jail for attempting to murder a US spy in a politically-motivated attack. The attacker stormed a car park armed with knives and caused serious injuries to the victim. The attack was driven by anger and resentment towards GCHQ and women. The attacker had previously worked at GCHQ at the same time as the victim, who was employed by the US National Security Agency. The attack was stopped by a bystander. Read more ⮕

Former GCHQ worker jailed for life after trying to kill US spyDetective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright gave a statement in London about a GCHQ worker who admitted to attempting to murder a US spy. Joshua Bowles, 29, who pleaded guilty to punching and stabbing the woman, has been jailed at the Old Bailey for life with a minimum term of 13 years. Read more ⮕

Ex-GCHQ worker jailed for terrorist knife attack on US spy at leisure centreJoshua Bowles punched and stabbed the woman during a frenzied attack in Cheltenham in March. Read more ⮕

Ex-GCHQ worker jailed for terrorist knife attack on US spy at leisure centreJoshua Bowles punched and stabbed the woman during a frenzied attack in Cheltenham in March. Read more ⮕

Ex-GCHQ worker who tried to murder US spy in 'politically motivated attacked' jailed for lifeJoshua Bowles has been handed a life sentence today with a minimum term of 13 years after attacking a woman three miles from the GCHQ base in Cheltenham. Read more ⮕