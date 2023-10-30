Former GCHQ worker attempts to kill female US spy in Cheltenham

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

Joshua Bowles, 29, attacked the spy after becoming disillusioned with his work. After attempting to kill her he told a bystander: 'I make a s*** terrorist, don't I?'This is the chilling moment a former GCHQ worker who saw himself as an 'incel' tries to kill a female US spy in the car park of a Cheltenham leisure centre with a pair of knives. Joshua Bowles, 29, launched the attack on the intelligence agent, named only as code number 99230, on March 9 after becoming disillusioned with the work of his former employer - and having his advances spurned by another American woman. Footage released on Monday after he was jailed for life shows him running after the spy and another US national before he begins the attack, raining down a series of blows on the woman before she and her companion run for cover. Bowles, carrying a bag, then runs after them as they sprint for the entrance of the Cheltenham leisure centre; footage from cameras in the reception shows him kicking a bag at a bystander, who backs away as he approaches. Prosecutors suggested that the attack had been terror-motivated, but lawyers acting for Bowles suggested that the attack had been borne out of being spurned by another former American co-worker, making him an 'incel' - an 'involuntary celibate

