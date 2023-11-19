Former Franklin police chief and shooter identified in New Hampshire hospital shooting

Autopsies completed Saturday determined former Franklin police chief Bradley Haas died of multiple gunshot wounds , as did the shooter, who has been identified as John Madore . The shooter was identified as 33-year old John Madore , authorities announced Saturday. He was said to be transient but had recently lived in the Concord area. CPR was performed on the victim, who was transported to Concord Hospital before dying, officials said.

He has since been identified as- Trooper who shot him had just started shift. At 3:38 p.m. Friday, New Hampshire State Police dispatch received a call for an active shooter at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord , state police Col. Mark Hall said in a press conference on Friday night. Upon entering the lobby, Hall said the suspect shot one individual, and a state trooper assigned to the hospital and in close proximity immediately engaged and shot and killed the suspect. He said the entire incident was contained in the lobby of the hospital





