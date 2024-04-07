Former Footballer and Manager Joe Kinnear Passes Away at 78

Former footballer and manager Joe Kinnear has passed away at the age of 78. Kinnear, who had been diagnosed with dementia in 2015, had a successful career playing for Tottenham and Brighton before transitioning into management.

He had managerial stints with India's national team, Nepal, Doncaster Rovers, and Wimbledon. Kinnear's family announced his peaceful passing surrounded by loved ones.

