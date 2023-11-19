Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Passes Away at 96

Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, passed away at the age of 96. She served as first lady from 1977 to 1981 and remained an advocate for health care and mental health. Her husband, Jimmy Carter, is currently under home hospice care.





🏆 126. NECN » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jimmy Carter Revolutionized Politics. We’re Still Paying the PriceThen Governor of Georgia Jimmy Carter addresses the National Democratic Issues Convention in 1975.

Source: TIME - 🏆 126. / 21 Read more »

Skegness pleasure beach founder Jimmy Botton dies aged 86The former travelling showman Jimmy Botton was 'one of a kind', his family says.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 126. / 21 Read more »

David Beckham shared 'very naughty' Rebecca Loos texts during alleged affairBeckham's former personal assistant alleged she had an affair with the former Manchester United man

Source: sportbible - 🏆 126. / 21 Read more »

Cohen tells fraud trial he was told to boost Trump’s asset values ‘arbitrarily’Former president Donald Trump was in court to hear the evidence of his former fixer.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 126. / 21 Read more »

Cohen tells fraud trial he was told to boost Trump’s asset values ‘arbitrarily’Former president Donald Trump was in court to hear the evidence of his former fixer.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 126. / 21 Read more »

Jamie Carragher names former Man Utd star who was a 'nightmare' to play againstFormer Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher has waxed lyrical about former Man United striker Andy Cole.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 126. / 21 Read more »