Former Everton CEO urges Fulham to subsidise season tickets

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness has called on Fulham to use some of the proceeds from their new development to subsidise season tickets . The development, set to open in 2024, includes luxury amenities such as a rooftop pool and two Michelin-star restaurants.

Fulham fans have protested against rising ticket costs, with prices in the new stand's lower tier reaching £180. Wyness praised the development but urged the club to improve the experience in the other stands.

