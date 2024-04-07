Former Everton CEO criticizes owner Moshiri

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness has criticized the club's owner Farhad Moshiri , calling him the 'worst in football'. Wyness , who served as CEO between 2004 and 2009, expressed his disappointment with the club's transfer business and manager appointments under Moshiri 's stewardship. Moshiri has agreed to sell his majority stake in the club to US-based investors 777 Partners, but the deal is still awaiting Premier League approval.

Wyness also highlighted the club's significant financial losses during Moshiri's tenure

Everton CEO Owner Moshiri Wyness Transfer Business Manager Appointments Financial Losses

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



footyinsider247 / 🏆 53. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Everton CEO warns of rising costs in footballKeith Wyness, former CEO of Everton Football Club, has warned that football is becoming too expensive for fans, potentially leading them to support local clubs instead. He highlighted the increasing prices of season tickets, with Manchester United already announcing a 5% increase for the 2024-25 season. Wyness emphasized the importance of the crowd's atmosphere and the role of away fans in creating a vibrant matchday experience.

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Former Everton CEO urges Fulham to subsidise season ticketsFormer Everton CEO Keith Wyness has called on Fulham to use some of the proceeds from their new development to subsidise season tickets. The development, set to open in 2024, includes luxury amenities such as a rooftop pool and two Michelin-star restaurants. Fulham fans have protested against rising ticket costs, with prices in the new stand's lower tier reaching £180. Wyness praised the development but urged the club to improve the experience in the other stands.

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Everton takeover: Supporters call for answers from Moshiri, 777 and EPLThe Everton Fan Advisory Board want answers from Farhad Moshiri, the Premier League and 777 Partners

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Everton are paying price for Moshiri recklessness - but there are exceptionsOur Everton writers pick out their best buys during the Farhad Moshiri era

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Everton takeover: Keith Wyness rips into Farhad Moshiri after new developmentThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Farhad Moshiri could now sell minority stake in Everton after new ‘signals’The inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »