Former Everton CEO claims pending points deduction verdict is another dark cloud

The pending verdict on Everton 's points deduction is seen as another dark cloud that won't go away, according to former CEO Keith Wyness . Everton were docked two points for breaching the Profitability and Sustainability Rules, bringing their total deductions this season to eight points.
There is also an ongoing dispute between the club and the Premier League over borrowed money for the stadium. Wyness hopes for a resolution in the off-season with new rules introduced.
Everton Points Deduction Dark Cloud CEO Keith Wyness Profitability And Sustainability Rules Dispute Premier League Borrowed Money Stadium Resolution Off-Season New Rules
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »