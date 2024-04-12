Former Everton CEO claims pending points deduction verdict is another dark cloud

The pending verdict on Everton 's points deduction is seen as another dark cloud that won't go away, according to former CEO Keith Wyness . Everton were docked two points for breaching the Profitability and Sustainability Rules, bringing their total deductions this season to eight points.

There is also an ongoing dispute between the club and the Premier League over borrowed money for the stadium. Wyness hopes for a resolution in the off-season with new rules introduced.

