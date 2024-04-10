Former England spinner diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

The former England spinner had fallen down a flight of 16 stairs at his office, and was now being hurried to hospital in a neck brace, his clothes cut away by paramedics who needed to work on his body. Udal had not been feeling well for a number of years. He had begun to lose dexterity in some of his fingers and was struggling to tie his shoelaces. His neck was in pain and it had been suggested his issues might be connected to an operation he had in the area several years previously.
But six weeks after his hospitalisation a perfunctory letter arrived in the post informing him the symptoms he had been experiencing suggested the onset of Parkinson's disease. The first few months were tough for Udal as he sought to confirm his diagnosis and come to terms with the new path ahead of him. 'When you have your first bad night, you just wake up and think 'I just can't get out of bed, I can't move properly, I'm stuck',' said the ex-Hampshire and Middlesex bowler, who was speaking to BBC Sport before. 'I'm going to the loo and I'm falling over on my back, my balance is bad, I can't do my buttons up, can't do a tie - those things that are basically simple things. 'It's not very nice to people that you live with, because when you've got your frustrations you take it out on the people that are closest to you.
England Spinner Shaun Udal Parkinson's Disease Diagnosis Symptoms Hospital Challenges Living With Parkinson's Disease
