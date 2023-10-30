Former England midfielder Danny Drinkwater has retired from football after becoming frustrated "in limbo".

Drinkwater, now 33, helped Leicester City win the Premier League in 2016 and joined Chelsea for £35m a year later."I think I've been in limbo for too long," said Drinkwater, who started his career at Manchester United."I've been wanting to play but not getting the opportunity to play at a standard or a level where I felt valued," Drinkwater said.

"I've never been really obsessed with football, I've just loved it. The idea of me dropping down is fine but it's the idea of not playing to my worth." Drinkwater came through the academy at United but signed for Leicester in 2012 before making a senior appearance for Sir Alex Ferguson's side. headtopics.com

He helped Leicester win promotion to the Premier League in 2014 and was part of Claudio Ranieri's 2016 title-winning squad. Following his success under Ranieri, who he called "Grandad", Drinkwater earned his first of three England caps but was not selected by Roy Hodgson for Euro 2016.Overall, though, he failed to make a significant impression at the club and had loan spells at Burnley, Aston Villa, Turkish club Kasimpasa and Reading.- said: "As a whole it was garbage, but if you break it down I had some really good times.

"Mental health is more important than physical. It was the darkest I'd ever felt and it was like I was drowning and forgotten how to swim."Dive into the week's biggest news stories!Did prejudice derail one of Britain's biggest manhunts?How to follow your Premier League team on the BBC headtopics.com

