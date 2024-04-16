Former Defence Secretary calls for strong response to Iran's missile attacks

Iran must be "hit back twice as hard" following missile attacks from Tehran, former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said. Mr Wallace said Iran is acting like a "bully" and called for the West to come “together to defeat their drones and missiles”.It comes after Israel said Iran launched 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and at least 120 ballistic missiles in an assault that set off air raid sirens across the country.

"Last Monday, we saw what was being organized, and we think that the State of Israel is very strong and knows how to deal with it alone, but with a threat so numerous and so far away, we are always happy to have with us.He added: "We are looking ahead, we are considering our steps, and this launch of so many missiles, cruise missiles, and UAVs into the territory of the State of Israel will be met with a response.

