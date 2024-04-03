Former Coronation Street Star Ryan Thomas Enjoys Alone Time with Fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh in Dubai

Former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas has opened up on some much-needed 'alone time' with fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh. Ryan, 39, took to Instagram to post an adorable video of romantic moments he and TOWIE star Lucy have shared together in Dubai, now that she and the family have joined him. He captioned it: 'How much I appreciate some time alone together,' and included memories of them cycling around the city sans children.

The relaxed pair looked happier than ever as they smiled and posed for the camera. Lucy, 32, recently jetted out to join her future husband Ryan with their kids – Roman, four, and one-year-old Lilah – for a much-anticipated break. The Dancing on Ice champion was already there soaking up the sun with his brothers Adam and Scott and a group of friends. Ryan's 'lads holiday', however, meant Lucy stayed at home with their two children for the first week or so and, judging by their social media accounts, their experiences couldn’t have been more different

