Former Coronation Street Star Lucy Fallon to Appear in New Reality Show

Blackpool born Lucy Fallon, 28, who played Bethany Platt in Coronation Street between 2015-2020 and again from 2023, is set to appear in a new reality show focusing on the lives of soap stars. The 28-year-old, who lives in Blackpool with her partner, PNE footballer Ryan Ledson, and their son, will give viewers a glimpse into what it's like juggling motherhood with her television career.

Called ‘Drama Queens’, the new eight-episode reality series, based around the North West, follows the lives of a host of female actresses from across three of Britain’s biggest soap operas, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks. The new show was announced in January and will give fans a behind the scenes look into the real lives of soap actresses. -Former Coronation Street star Ellie Leach, who played Faye Windass between 2011 and 2023. The current Strictly Come Dancing champion lives in her hometown of Mancheste

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



leponline / 🏆 50. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon brutally mum-shamed after sharing snap of sonLucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt, was targeted by cruel trolls after sharing snaps from her family Easter weekend towards her young son

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon viciously mum-shamed over Easter photo of sonThe soap star from Blackpool went all out to make her son's second Easter special - but her Instagram followers had a lot to say

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon cruelly mum-shamed after sharing snap of sonCoronation Street's Lucy Fallon shared a stunning album of her Easter weekend but was targeted by cruel comments saying her young son was a 'future dentist's dream'

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Former Coronation Street star Lucy-Jo Hudson lands new presenting gigLeeds actress Lucy-Jo Hudson is well known for her role as Katy Harris on Coronation Street

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Corrie's Lucy Fallon's life off-screen from Raya relationship to swanky carLucy Fallon is best known for portraying Bethany Platt on the long-running soap Coronation Street but away from the cobbles, her life is much more glamorous.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Corrie's Lucy Fallon shares 'home' message after exposing co-star's 'tears'The Bethany Platt actress celebrated a fresh milestone on the cobbles

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »