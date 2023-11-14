Former Conservative MP cleared of failing to disclose political donations

A former Conservative MP has been found not guilty of failing to disclose the true source of political donations in the first ever trial of its kind. David Mackintosh, ex-MP for Northampton South was cleared at Warwick Crown Court over donations to Northampton South Conservative Association (NSCA). Mr Mackintosh said "justice has been served", adding: "I have cleared my name."





