Former Conservative MP cleared of failing to disclose political donations

A former Conservative MP has been found not guilty of failing to disclose the true source of political donations in the first ever trial of its kind. David Mackintosh, ex-MP for Northampton South was cleared at Warwick Crown Court over donations to Northampton South Conservative Association (NSCA). Mr Mackintosh said "justice has been served", adding: "I have cleared my name."
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: BBCNorthampton » / 🏆 32. in UK
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
David Mackintosh: Former Conservative MP on trial over donationsThe former Northampton South MP is accused of not disclosing information about donations
Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »
David Mackintosh trial: Conservative given £10k after EastEnders visitThe trial of a former MP is told how he visited the TV soap as a guest of his co-defendant's wife.
Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »
Former Northampton MP David Mackintosh appears in courtHe is accused of not properly disclosing the origins of donations to the Northampton South Conservative Association
Source: NorthamptonUK - 🏆 99. / 51 Read more »
Former Tory MP David Mackintosh failed to declare source of political donations, court toldMr Mackintosh, who represented Northampton South between 2015 and 2017, has denied wrongdoing.
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
David Mackintosh 'unaware developer was behind donations'Former Northampton South MP David Mackintosh tells his trial he gave no favours to Howard Grossman.
Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »
Ex-Tory MP David Mackintosh failed to declare £39k in 'underhand' donations, court hearsDavid Mackintosh is standing trial alongside a businessman who is accused of using third parties to conceal the source of nine separate donations.
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »