Former Conservative leader calls for UK sanctions on Iranian banks linked to terror groups

'Unfathomable': Iain Duncan Smith Iran 's state-backed banks should be sanctioned by the UK so they cannot be used to funnel money to terror groups , according to a former Conservative party leader. Iain Duncan Smith said it was 'unfathomable' that two major Iran ian lenders, Melli Bank and Bank Saderat , still had branches in London despite allegations from US security officials that they have been used to give cash to terrorists.
He told The Mail on Sunday that as both banks are owned by the Iranian government, they are by extension linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The IRGC is a branch of the country's armed forces whose members support Iran's overseas allies, including terror groups Hamas and Hezbollah. The US has banned the IRGC as a terrorist organisation. But the UK has not yet done so, despite repeated pleas by MPs and peers in Parliament. Duncan Smith said: 'Our policy is quite ridiculou
