Former captain Barry Ferguson dismisses excuses for Rangers' poor performance

The Ibrox hero insists there's no way Philippe Clement can point to the call-off at Dens, for the second time in a matter of weeks, as a cop-out for his side's poor performance in the Highlands.

Despite the midweek situation being difficult for Clement and his players, Ferguson says it's not a valid excuse for losing to County. "But that would have no bearing on the result on Sunday. I'm not taking that. It's not ideal but as a footballer you've got to deal with these circumstances.The pundit continued: "I think there's going to be changes if Rangers win the league or they don't. I think the manager will go to try and strengthen the team and the squad.

Barry Ferguson Rangers Poor Performance Call-Off Dundee Defeat Ross County Midweek Situation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Barry Ferguson told Rangers Var title fears are misplaced and too lateThere is no such thing a quiet international week – as Craig Swan discovered.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Barry Ferguson banishes Rangers theory over Dundee call off amid Celtic reminderThe SPFL have launched an investigation following the decision to postpone the Dens Park showdown.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Barry Ferguson names the Rangers 'excuse' from Philippe Clement he won't acceptClement was looking for answers post-match in Dingwall and suggested 'strange preparation' could have played a part.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Philippe Clement facing acid Rangers test as Barry Ferguson makes pressure claimNeither Gio van Bronckhorst nor Michael Beale managed meaningful league victories over Celtic as Clement prepares for the title tussle.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Barry Ferguson picks his Rangers line up to beat CelticThe former Ibrox captain is full of belief going into the Old Firm derby and is convinced his old club can claim a huge win.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Barry Ferguson admits true Rangers title fears now hope has returnedFerguson couldn't bear to see the Ibrox club mess things up now after such a fightback from the dark days under Michael Beale.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »