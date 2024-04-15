Former British and Commonwealth Champion Willie Limond Dies at 45

Tribute s have been paid to former British and Commonwealth champion Willie Limond following his death at the age of 45.

“Willie was not only a legend of the sport, but an infectious character who will be greatly missed by us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jake, Drew, Macy and the rest of the Limond family at this time.” The Glaswegian father-of-three’s other son, Drew Limond, is an amateur boxer who has fought for Scotland.He lost his first British title fight at super-featherweight level to fellow Scot Alex Arthur in 2003 before going on to win an EBU European Union belt and then the Commonwealth title at lightweight against Joshua Allotey.

Limond lost to Crolla on points in his next British title fight at super-lightweight level before three successful Commonwealth title fights, the latter securing him the British title with victory over Curtis Woodhouse in 2014.Glasgow boxing legend Willie Limond dies aged 45 “We stayed in touch after our fight and always had a laugh together. Absolutely gutted. Rest In Peace champ.”

We know there are thousands of National readers who want to debate, argue and go back and forth in the comments section of our stories. We’ve got the most informed readers in Scotland, asking each other the big questions about the future of our country.

Willie Limond British Champion Commonwealth Champion Death Tribute Boxing Anthony Crolla

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former British and Commonwealth Champion Boxer Willie Limond Dies at 45Former boxer Willie Limond has passed away at the age of 45, just hours before he was due to begin a training session. Limond fell ill as he was preparing for his upcoming comeback. His son confirmed the news on social media, describing his father as a warrior. The St Andrew's Sporting Club, where Limond trained, expressed their shock and sadness at the loss.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Former British and Commonwealth Champion Willie Limond Dies at 45Former British and Commonwealth champion Willie Limond has passed away at the age of 45, leaving the St Andrew’s Sporting Club in shock and deep sadness. Limond was not only a legendary boxer but also a beloved and infectious character who will be greatly missed by all.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Former British and Commonwealth boxing champion Willie Limond diesThe St Andrew’s Sporting Club has confirmed the death of the 45-year-old.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Willie Limond: Former British boxing champion dies at age of 45Former British and Commonwealth champion Willie Limond has died at the age of 45.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Willie Limond: Former British champion dies aged 45Former British and Commonwealth super-lightweight champion Willie Limond dies at the age of 45.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Former British boxing champion Willie Limond dies aged 45 weeks before planned comebackFormer British and Commonwealth champion boxer Willie Limond has died at the age of 45, his boxing club has confirmed.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »