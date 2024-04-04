Former Big Brother contestant reveals brain tumour diagnosis

A former Big Brother house mate has revealed that she's been diagnosed with a brain tumour following a recent MRI scan. Charlie Doherty, 39, who starred as a contestant on the reality show back in 2016, took to Instagram to share her upsetting news on Thursday evening, the Mirror reports. She wrote: "So I received some rubbish news this week… I have been having some ongoing issues which has gone on a while and I pushed for an MRI which has resulted in them finding a brain tumour .

" Discussing what the potential cause may be, she explained: "I have been researching and finding out as much as I can and I basically wanted to share awareness that this is happening more and more and to younger people. "I don't know if this was caused by environmental factors but if I was to hazard a guess it could be from mobile phone use in my right ear for a number of years/ sunbeds / nightclubs in loud music. "That's obviously just speculation as I don't know enough about it ye

Big Brother Brain Tumour Diagnosis MRI Scan Instagram Awareness Environmental Factors Mobile Phone Use Sunbeds Nightclubs Research

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Big Brother Star Charlie Doherty Diagnosed with Rare Brain TumourFormer Big Brother star Charlie Doherty, 39, has bravely opened up about her health struggles, sharing that she has been diagnosed with a 'rare' brain tumour. Charlie, who was on the reality TV show in 2016, took to Instagram to tell her followers about her diagnosis following a series of tests.

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Big Brother legend announces baby news in sweet updateThe former Big Brother winner had some big news to share alongside husband Arthur Gourounlian

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Former Kickboxer and Big Brother Contestant Faces Extradition on Charges of Human Trafficking and RapeThe former kickboxer and Big Brother contestant, Tate, and his brother Tristan are facing extradition to the UK on charges of human trafficking and rape. Tate appeared to accept that he was in trouble following the news of the Romanian authorities allowing their extradition. In a video exchange, Tate cited the Battle of the Denmark Strait to express his situation.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Former Big Brother star Kate Lawler 'can't cope' as she hits back at hatersTV presenter Kate Lawler has hit back at critics online after she was brutally trolled for attempting to make a balloon arch herself to celebrate her mother-in-law's birthday

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Emma Willis shows off sculpted physique in sheer top and black bralet for birthday celebrations with husband MattThe former Big Brother host used to be a model

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Sharon Osbourne criticises Real Housewives franchise on Celebrity Big BrotherThe former X Factor judge is currently a lodger in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »