Former Army recruit sues defence chiefs over initiation ceremony ordeal

A former Army recruit is suing defence chiefs for £200,000, claiming he was stripped naked, wrapped in loo roll and set on fire in an initiation ceremony. Jake Tutt, 22, claims the ordeal — in which comrades also forced him to drink their urine and semen — left him mentally scarred and effectively ended his military career. He also alleged he was partially deafened by gunfire and explosions during training after losing his ear defenders, and then told to 'stop being a p***y'. His barrister Sabrina Hartshorn said: 'He was forced to strip, wrapped in toilet paper and sniper tape and set alight, while having to consume food and drink mixed with semen and urine.' Ms Hartshorn said the ordeal followed a series of other incidents including being forced to jump into bins to locate 'random items' while being shot at with a BB gun. Mr Tutt, of Eastleigh, Hants, was medically discharged from the regiment in March 2021

Members of Terror Gang Who Plotted to Blow Up Army Base Released from JailThree members of a terror gang who planned to blow up a Territorial Army base with a bomb in a toy car have been released from jail. The British born men - Umar Arshad, Syed Farhan Hussain, and Mohammed Sharfaraz Ahmed - were once considered 'particularly dangerous' by a judge. They were sentenced to between five years and extended terms of 16 years and three months in 2013, but were released by November last year. The final member of the gang, Zahid Iqbal, will finish his jail sentence early next year. Read more ⮕

