Former Armed Forces Minister criticizes UK's lack of war plans

'War is a whole nation endeavour and, to be frank, in the UK we’re a very long way behind' Former Armed Forces Minister James Heappey who left his role last month said the Government has not ensured plans are in place for how the whole nation would respond if the country was at war. Mr Heappey also agreed with the view of Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary , that Britain is now in a “pre-war age” following Russia ’s invasion of Ukraine .

But he warned the nations preparation for a conflict is not enough, adding: “War is a whole nation endeavour and, to be frank, in the UK we’re a very long way behind.” In the Cold War Britain had plans – the Government War Book – which set out how the nation would move from being at peace to at war. Mr Heappey, 43, said there are parts of the Government that had not given serious thought to how the UK would function since he was at primary school, and that the Ministry of Defence in now the main Government department focussing on defenc

War UK Government Plans Response Conflict Defence Secretary Russia Invasion Ukraine

