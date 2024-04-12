Former American Football Star OJ Simpson Dies at 76 After Battle with Cancer

Former American football star OJ Simpson has died at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer. His official Twitter account announced his passing, stating that he succumbed to his battle with cancer on April 10th. Simpson was surrounded by his children and grandchildren during his final moments. The family has requested privacy and grace during this time of transition. Simpson was previously undergoing chemotherapy for prostate cancer .

Despite his successful football career, he is most known for being accused of murdering his ex-wife and her friend, a trial that captivated the nation

