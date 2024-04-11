Former Advisers Reveal Harold Wilson's Affair with Deputy Press Secretary

Harold Wilson had an affair with his deputy press secretary during his final years in Downing Street , his former advisers have revealed. The affair with Janet Hewlett-Davies was revealed by Joe Haines, Wilson's former press secretary, in an interview with The Times.

Wilson's former adviser Bernard Donoughue decided to reveal the secret following Hewlett-Davies' death last year. Lord Wilson served as prime minister between 1964 and 1970 and again between 1974 and 1976.

