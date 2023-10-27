Form of Barnsley FC duo Devante Cole and Herbie Kane could prove a double-edged sword, admits Neill Collins

For him and several of his predecessors as head coach, it’s an occupational hazard. The Reds’ ability to cast off a potential hangover in the wake of last season’s play-off final heartache has been admirable in the opening third of the current campaign. The contributions of some individuals is worthy of mention within that, including Devante Cole and Herbie Kane, most notably. Cole has led from the front in terms of influence and goals input.

'For us to achieve anything - and for them to achieve anything - they have to give themselves to the team. 'Devante and Herbie have done that and that’s why I think they have done so well. 'It’s tough, as its sometimes contradictory - trying to play the best for the team so that it is the best for you in the long term. 'They (some players) don’t always see that and I didn’t see that as a player. But I do understand now that the team’s success will then reflect individual success.

Read more:

The Yorkshire Post »

Barnsley FC boss Neill Collins provides significant update on Luca Connell plus latest on Liam Roberts, Kacper Lopata and Callum StylesBARNSLEY head coach Neill Collins has confirmed that Luca Connell will take the first steps towards his long-awaited return to first-team action with an appearance in Monday's reserve-team outing with Wigan Athletic. Read more ⮕

Barnsley FC's sense of togetherness takes hold thanks to leading man Devante ColeTHE FACT that Devante Cole's goal tally for the 2023-24 campaign is already into double figures with the season still in October does not tell half the story for Barnsley. Read more ⮕

Martin O'Neill 'drained' by Celtic penalty call as he applies 1974 rulesFellow pundit Neil Lennon was thrilled with what he saw from Celtic and described it as being like the 'good old days'. Read more ⮕

Martin O'Neill hypes 'great' Celtic vs Atletico Madrid in 'missed chance' quipMartin O'Neill believes Celtic could have beaten the La Liga giants under the lights in Glasgow's east end as he delivered his views on the Champions League matchday three encounter. Read more ⮕

Michelle O'Neill says deal for Stormont needs done in next couple of weeksMs O’Neill said she believed a deal to restore Stormont needed to be done in the next couple of weeks. Read more ⮕

Belfast boxer tipped to bounce back following weigh-in flakOwen O'Neill missed weight by 10lbs for his fight against Declan Geraghty earlier this month Read more ⮕