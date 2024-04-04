Forest Destruction in Brazil and Colombia Falls Under New Political Leaders

Forest destruction in Brazil and Colombia has fallen 'dramatically' under new political leaders, according to new research by Global Forest Watch (GFW). The steep declines 'offer a ray of hope for the rest of the world, showing that progress is possible, given the right political will', said Mikaela Weisse from the World Resources Institute, which runs GFW. In 2023 forest loss fell by a 'remarkable' 36% in Brazil and 49% in Colombia.

This coincided with the new presidencies and policies of Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Colombia's Gustavo Petro, it said. But their progress was offset by 'sharp increases' in countries like Bolivia and Nicaragua, leaving forest loss in 2023 'stubbornly consistent' with recent years. What does this mean for global deforestation target? The persistent, permanent destruction of tropical forests leaves the world 'definitely not on track' to halt and reverse deforestation in just six years' time, said Ms Weiss

