Foreign Secretary to hold talks on pressuring Israel over Gaza conflict

Lord Cameron will use a Nato summit this week to hold talks with allies on ramping up pressure on Israel over the Gaza conflict after theThe Foreign Secretary is expected to use conversations on the margins of the Brussels summit, which begins on Wednesday, to continue to coordinate efforts to pressure Israel to agree an immediate pause in hostilities to get aid in and hostages out of Gaza.

It comes after seven aid workers – three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national, an American-Canadian dual citizen – were killed in air strikes on an aid convoy for the charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) on Monda

UK Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron expresses 'enormous frustration' at Israel delaying aid into GazaThe foreign secretary says UK aid has been stuck at the border for almost three weeks.

Deaths of aid workers in Gaza unacceptable, Foreign Secretary saysLord Cameron has called on the Israeli government to explain what happened during the airstrikes.

Deaths of aid workers in Gaza unacceptable, Foreign Secretary saysLord Cameron has called on the Israeli government to explain what happened during the airstrikes.

Israel-Hamas war: Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will re-join Gaza ceasefire talksSeveral rounds of talks have failed to find a solution that would see Israel pause its military offensive in return for the release of the remaining hostages taken by Hamas in its strike on 7 October, which triggered the war.

Cameron to hold Nato talks on Israel Gaza 'pause' after UK aid worker deathsForeign Secretary demands assurances from Israel that such a strike will not happen again.

UN Secretary-General Urges Increased Aid to GazaAntonio Guterres calls for more aid to Gaza and warns against further military action

