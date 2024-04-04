Foreign Secretary rules out Nato troops in Ukraine

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron has ruled out Nato troops being sent to Ukraine , to avoid giving Russia n President Vladimir Putin a target. As Ukraine ’s war with Russia continues, Lord Cameron said the “war will be lost if the allies don’t step up”. The Conservative peer and former prime minister said he will urge the US Congress to increase its financial support of Ukraine during a visit to the United States next week.

Lord Cameron told the BBC’s Ukrainecast: “What Nato is looking at is a Nato mission for Ukraine, not a Nato mission in Ukraine. “It’s making sure that we use Nato’s architecture to help deliver some of the support that Ukraine needs. “But fundamentally, I think that we should do everything we can to help Ukraine, that’s been Britain’s position

