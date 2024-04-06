Foreign Secretary puts pressure on Israeli PM after killing of British aid workers

The Foreign Secretary placed further pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the killings of three British aid workers in an air strike by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). Writing in the Sunday Times six months on from the October 7 Hamas attack which sparked the conflict in Gaza, Lord Cameron issued a warning over Israel’s compliance with international law.

It follows Rishi Sunak’s own message to Israel, in which he said Britain continues to stand by the Middle Eastern nation’s right to defend its security, while adding the UK remains “appalled” by the aid workers’ deaths. John Chapman, 57, James “Jim” Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47, were the three Britons who died in air strikes carried out by the IDF on an aid convoy on April 1. The IDF described the incident as a “grave mistake stemming from a serious failure”, and dismissed two officers as a result. But Lord Cameron said there is “no doubt where the blame lies”, adding: “This must never happen agai

Foreign Secretary Israeli Prime Minister British Aid Workers Air Strike Israel Defence Forces Compliance International Law Gaza Conflict Rishi Sunak Middle East Security Deaths Blame Incident Aid Convoy

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Foreign Secretary puts pressure on Israeli PM after killing of British aid workersThe Foreign Secretary criticizes Israel's compliance with international law following the deaths of three British aid workers in an air strike by the IDF. The incident occurred during an attack on an aid convoy on April 1.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

UK Government Plans to Ban Foreign Ownership of British PressMinisters commit to the ban after concern over a takeover by an investment fund majority owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

UK Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron expresses 'enormous frustration' at Israel delaying aid into GazaThe foreign secretary says UK aid has been stuck at the border for almost three weeks.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Foreign states won't be blocked from owning football clubs, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer saysClubs are sometimes seen as tools for states, but the government says the fit and proper person test is enough to ensure sound ownership and it is not planning to impose further restrictions.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Foreign Secretary rules out sending Nato troops to UkraineAs Ukraine’s war with Russia continues, Lord David Cameron said the ‘war will be lost if the allies don’t step up’.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Foreign Secretary rules out Nato troops in UkraineForeign Secretary Lord David Cameron has ruled out Nato troops being sent to Ukraine, to avoid giving Russian President Vladimir Putin a target. As Ukraine’s war with Russia continues, Lord Cameron said the “war will be lost if the allies don’t step up”. The Conservative peer and former prime minister said he will urge the US Congress to increase its financial support of Ukraine during a visit to the United States next week.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »