Foreign Rapist Avoids Deportation After Winning Asylum Battle

A foreign sex offender who raped a teenage girl has avoided deportation after winning a ten-year asylum battle to remain in the UK, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. Judges ruled that deporting the rapist to Eritrea , East Africa , would breach his human rights because he had previously dodged military conscription and was at risk of being punished if he returned.

The hugely controversial decision is among more than 360 immigration rulings made in February and March by the Upper Tier Tribunal, which examines asylum and deportation appeals. In an exclusive audit by this newspaper of the tribunal's recent decisions, we can also reveal how: Our audit of cases comes after Home Secretary James Cleverly called for a light to be shone on tribunal decisions, many of which are shrouded in secrecy because judges often impose draconian reporting restriction

Foreign Sex Offender Rape Teenage Girl Deportation Asylum Battle UK Human Rights Eritrea East Africa Military Conscription Punishment Immigration Rulings Upper Tier Tribunal Controversial Secrecy Reporting Restrictions

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

M26 closure leads to major disruption at rush hour following van crashNational Highways has put in place a diversion that avoids the motorway entirely.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Lulu's unusual rule she swears by to protect her voiceThe Scots singing legend has opened up on what she avoids doing every day before 12PM.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Donald Trump puts up $175m bond and avoids having his assets seizedElsewhere, the former president has been ordered to stop verbal attacks on the family members of the judge in a separate upcoming trial and has taken a further blow after his social media company reported losses.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Creepy Scots nurse who 'massaged' colleague's buttock on ward avoids jailAndrew Cassels, 36, could now be banned from the profession after the incident at Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Gambling mum who embezzled £30k from gymnastics club to fund habit avoids jailOverstone hid transactions into her own bank account as 'commission, A Star Leotards, Gala purchases and Volunteers Xmas.'

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Rapist carried out two near-identical attacks 12 years apartFareed Issa Tariq was jailed for 18 years at Swindon Crown Court on Wednesday.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »