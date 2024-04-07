Foreign Rapist Avoids Deportation After Asylum Battle

A foreign sex offender who raped a teenage girl has avoided deportation after winning a ten-year asylum battle to remain in the UK, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. Judges ruled that deporting the rapist to Eritrea, East Africa, would breach his human rights because he had previously dodged military conscription and was at risk of being punished if he returned.

The hugely controversial decision is among more than 360 immigration rulings made in February and March by the Upper Tier Tribunal, which examines asylum and deportation appeals. In an exclusive audit by this newspaper of the tribunal's recent decisions, we can also reveal how: Our audit of cases comes after Home Secretary James Cleverly called for a light to be shone on tribunal decisions, many of which are shrouded in secrecy because judges often impose draconian reporting restriction

