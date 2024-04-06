Foreign Companies Exiting China as Market Conditions Deteriorate

Foreign companies were desperate to get into China , and faced formidable bureaucratic obstacles in their way. Now many are getting out. Over the past 12 months several foreign law firms have closed some or all of their Chinese offices. Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, an American one, said on March 22nd it would shut the Shanghai office it opened 20 years ago. Another, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, plans to exit China altogether this year.

Some global investment banks are pruning their Chinese staff. So are a few large accountancies and due-diligence groups. One reason for foreigners’ change of heart is the sorry state of the Chinese market. Of the 18 largest multinational companies that report their earnings from China, 13 saw annual revenues there fall in 2023. Qualcomm and Samsung, two technology giants, recorded sales drops of more than 20%. Apple sold nearly a quarter fewer iPhones in the first six weeks of 2024 than it did in the same period the year before

Foreign Companies China Market Conditions Law Firms Investment Banks Revenues

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheEconomist / 🏆 6. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The surprise winner of the US-China chip warsTension between the US and China has prompted many companies to open factories in Malaysia

Source: FT - 🏆 113. / 51 Read more »

Maple Leafs’ Ilya Samsonov ‘going to be fine’ after exiting game vs. Oilers with injury'It's not anything near what it appeared or what I thought it might have been,' Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Audi could face €750,000 fine for exiting World Rally-Raid after DakarAudi could face a fine of up to 750,000 euros for bringing an abrupt end to its World Rally-Raid Championship campaign after winning the Dakar Rally.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Why the U.S. Faces a Delicate Balancing Act on Countering China in the South China SeaA Chinese Coast Guard ship fires a water cannon at a Philippine Navy chartered vessel that was conducting a routine resupply mission to troops stationed at Second Thomas Shoal, on March 5, 2024.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

US Congress goes bang, bang, on TikTok sale-or-ban planBill proposes to do to China what China already does to the US – make life hard for foreign social networks

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Scottish companies attend inaugural Space Scotland Nordics SummitRepresentatives of companies from across Scotland’s space sector travelled to Denmark for the inaugural Space Scotland Nordics Summit.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »