Foreign Companies Exiting China as Market Conditions Deteriorate

Foreign companies were desperate to get into China , and faced formidable bureaucratic obstacles in their way. Now many are getting out. Over the past 12 months several foreign law firms have closed some or all of their Chinese offices. Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, an American one, said on March 22nd it would shut the Shanghai office it opened 20 years ago. Another, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, plans to exit China altogether this year.
Some global investment banks are pruning their Chinese staff. So are a few large accountancies and due-diligence groups. One reason for foreigners’ change of heart is the sorry state of the Chinese market. Of the 18 largest multinational companies that report their earnings from China, 13 saw annual revenues there fall in 2023. Qualcomm and Samsung, two technology giants, recorded sales drops of more than 20%. Apple sold nearly a quarter fewer iPhones in the first six weeks of 2024 than it did in the same period the year before
Foreign Companies China Market Conditions Law Firms Investment Banks Revenues
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FT - 🏆 113. / 51 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »
Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »
Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »
Scottish companies attend inaugural Space Scotland Nordics SummitRepresentatives of companies from across Scotland’s space sector travelled to Denmark for the inaugural Space Scotland Nordics Summit.
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »