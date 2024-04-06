Foreign Asylum Offenders Convicted of Serious Crimes in the UK

These 75 foreign men and women have made a mockery of British hospitality. Hailing from a multitude of nations, they have been convicted in the UK of deplorable crimes including paedophilia, rape, knife attacks and murder. Many of those listed here, all of whom claimed asylum, have slipped into the country illegally by boat or by hiding in a lorry before claiming refuge on our shores. Almost all will probably still be here, either serving time in prison or remaining at large.

The map compiled by the Mail shows that asylum offenders have spread around the country, with bigger cities and towns feeling the brunt of their criminal behaviour. More than 100,000 migrants, many undocumented, have crossed the Channel on small traffickers' boats alone in the past five years, 92 per cent of whom claimed asylum. Others have arrived hidden in vehicles and at airports

