Footballer turned actor Vinnie Jones opens up about his journey to finding joy in life

Footballer turned actor Vinnie Jones , who is celebrating 11 years of sobriety this week, has shared his journey from living a hedonistic lifestyle to finding joy in life. Once known for his "hardman" image on the football pitch and on screen, the 59 year old star prefers a quieter existence now. Speaking from sunny Palm Springs, Florida, where he's enjoying a break away from his rainy West Sussex farm - as well as a spot of golf - he's been opening up on his new priorities.
"I'm enjoying the joy in life," says Vinnie in his recognisable cockney accent, adding that he's learned that ego isn't helpful. After his recent appearance in the Netflix hit The Gentlemen, directed by long-time collaborator Guy Richie, he'e been opening up about a subject very close to his heart - mental health in football - which he feels more fans should open up about. Vinnie shot to fame in 1986 when signed by Wimbledon and had an unbelievable career playing for Leeds United, Sheffield, Chelsea and QP
Vinnie Jones Footballer Actor Sobriety Joy Lifestyle Mental Health Football
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Vinnie Jones: Sir Elton 'tried everything' to sign me at WatfordVinnie Jones has revealed how Elton John offered to 'tried everything' to get him to join the Watford FC.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »