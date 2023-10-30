Footballer suspended by club after rape charge

Hartlepool United midfielder Oliver Finney is set to appear in Crewe Magistrates' Court on November 13, Cheshire police confirmed. The incident is said to have happened last year in Sandbach.

The 25-year-old, originally from Newcastle-under-Lyme in Staffordshire, graduated from Crewe Alexandra's academy before making 124 appearances for the Cheshire club, scoring 17 goals, Cheshire live reports. He also completed loan spells at non-league sides Nantwich Town and Halesowen Town.READ MORE:Car is key to finding killers who shot 'defenceless' grandmother in the chest

A spokesperson from Cheshire police said: "A man from Hartlepool has been summonsed to court following an investigation into a rape in Sandbach. Oliver Finney, 25, of Durham Street, is set to be appear at Crewe Magistrates Court on Monday 13th November charged with one count of rape. This relates to the rape of woman at an address in Sandbach on Sunday 27 February 2022." headtopics.com

Hartlepool has now confirmed Finney has been suspended the midfielder pending the investigation. A Hartlepool spokesperson said: "The allegation dates back to before the player joined Hartlepool United. Upon being informed of the allegation and investigation for the first time, the club immediately placed the player on suspension pending the investigation outcome. The matter is subject to an official process and therefore no further comment will made at this time.

Finney's contract with Hartlepool is due to expire in June 2025. He's primarily a central midfielder but has been deployed as a winger. Hartlepool are currently 12th in the National League table, having won seven of their first 17 league games. They are six points behind Altrincham in fifth, the final play-off spot. Crewe are fifth in League Two, with seven wins from their first 15 league games. They are just a point behind Wrexham in third, the final automatic promotion place. headtopics.com

