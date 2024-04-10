Football World Pays Tribute to Stuart Dallas as He Announces Retirement

The footballing world has come together to pay tribute to Stuart Dallas after the Leeds United star announced his retirement from the game. After a two-year battle Dallas announced on Wednesday that he was retiring due to the injury he sustained in a Premier League game against Manchester City in April 2022. In an open letter Dallas said he now had to accept he would not be returning to the professional game saying he was 'devastated by this news'.

It came as no surprise to see the replies to Dallas' post given the high regard the 'Cookstown Cafu' is held in by teammates and opponents alike. Declan Rice, Robbie Keane and Conor Bradley were just some of the players to offer their support to the 32-year-old. Read next: Date change for potential title-decider between Linfield and Larne Arsenal star Rice posted: 'Congrats on an amazing career mate. All the best in the future.' 'Congrats on a great career mate what a player and more importantly a great person...good luck in your next chapter pal,' said former Leeds man Keane. Rising Liverpool star Bradley said: 'Some career mate! All the best for the future.' And his fellow Northern Ireland teammate Shea Charles added: 'All the best legend.' Northern Ireland women's international Simone Magill echoed those sentiments posting: 'Congratulations on an unbelievable career Stuart. One of our country's finest.' 'I love you Stu... it's been a pleasure playing with you bro... big player and very, very big person...

