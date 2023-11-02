Football rumours: Chelsea and Arsenal leading the race for Ivan Toney

, according to the Daily Express, despite the 27-year-old’s ban from football not lifting until next year., 23, is interesting Manchester United according to the Daily Mail. Arsenal, Brighton and Burnley have also been linked with the Galatasaray defender.looks poised to take on a new role as boss of the Sweden national team after his sacking from Chelsea in April.🟣🇫🇷 Toulouse talented GK Guillaume Restes (2005) signs new deal until June 2028, sealed today.

It follows his excellent performances in Ligue1 and Europa League but also with U21 under Thierry Henry…Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention.

Football rumours: Chelsea and Arsenal leading the race for Ivan ToneyPremier League heavyweights may have to fight it out for the England forward. Read more ⮕

Arsenal target Ivan Toney's price tag revealed as fans left in shockIvan Toney has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Chelsea in January. Read more ⮕

Arsenal must make Ivan Toney transfer decision as Gabriel Jesus injury return date revealedArsenal star Gabriel Jesus has reportedly set a timeframe for his return from a hamstring injury - and it could impact the Gunners' pursuit of Ivan Toney. Read more ⮕

Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea learn potential opponentsLive updates from Carabao Cup quarter-final draw with Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal hoping to be in the pot. Read more ⮕

Premier League live news updates: Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea among sides in League Cup actionWe'll bring you the latest team and injury news from the Premier League, Carabao Cup and beyond Read more ⮕

Man United 'to rival' Arsenal, Chelsea and City for Guehi and more rumoursMan United have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and more transfer rumours. Read more ⮕