Football player fighting for life after being hit by pick-up truck

Police are looking to trace the driver of a car after a Scots football player was left fighting for his life after being hit by a pick-up truck.

Now officers are looking to trace the driver of a small light-coloured car, possibly white in colour, that is understood to have been travelling south on the B7076 just before the collision took place.

Sergeant Colin Ramage from Road Policing said: “There is no suggestion that the vehicle we are trying to trace was involved in the crash, however we believe the driver may have information which could assist with our investigation. headtopics.com

“Even if you think you have no information of significance, it is still crucial that we speak to you, as even the slightest detail could be important. Top news stories today Following the crash, Dean's football club Dalbeattie Star sent their best wishes and urged him to "keep fighting".

